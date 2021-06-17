Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, investors! We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers.
We’re seeing lots of movement from medical stocks today as traders are active well before the opening bell.
Let’s take a look at the biggest-premarket stock movers for Thursday below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock is soaring more than 58% following positive results from its Q-Sphera technology.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares are heading over 36% higher on news of a strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock is rising more than 15% on plans to develop home treatments for the novel coronavirus.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares are gaining over 10% despite any clear news.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock is seeing a nearly 10% increase after going public earlier this week.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares are jumping close to 9% this morning.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) stock is increasing more than 8% after releasing positive data from a clinical trial.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are getting an over 8% boost after announcing the repayment of convertible senior notes.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock is up more than 7% in pre-market trading.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are recovering close to 7% after a fall yesterday on stock offering news.
10 Top Losers
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) stock is seeing shares plummet 90%, but it’s due to a stock split that goes into effect today.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are diving more than 45% on news its coronavirus vaccine trial didn’t go well.
- Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) stock is down roughly 21% this morning after falling yesterday with its most recent news being a storefront launch on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are retreating over 15% after a rally yesterday.
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock is taking an almost 12% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) shares are pulling back 10% after rallying on Wednesday.
- Gbs (NASDAQ:GBS) stock is dropping over 9% after spending most of trading down yesterday.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares are seeing a more than 7% decline after revealing a financing transaction.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock is decreasing over 6% this morning.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) shares close out the pre-market stock movers today down more than 6%.
