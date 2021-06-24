Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Welcome to another busy day of trading, investor! We’re starting the day off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is soaring more than 47% on news that its MarinOne platform is now available to manage Instacart ads.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares are rising roughly 31% on it completing its final cohort of its phase 1 clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) stock is heading over 30% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares are climbing more than 15% on news of it expanding a stock repurchase program.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock is gaining over 15% after announcing results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares are increasing 12% on news that it plans to release clinical study results today.
- Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) stock is jumping more than 12% after making its public debut yesterday.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock is getting a nearly 10% boost on news that Goldman Sachs briefly had a more than 5% stake in the company.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares are running over 9% higher after presenting data at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 2021 Virtual Annual Conference yesterday.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock is up more than 7% on news of an agreement with STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).
10 Top Losers
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) shares are taking an over 25% beating after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock is falling more than 7% on news that the U.S. is blocking imports of some solar panel materials from China.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are settling over 6% after getting a boost from genetic testing news on Tuesday.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock is retreating more than 5% after gaining on a new iron project announcement yesterday.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are pulling back over 4% after a rally yesterday.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is decreasing more than 4% after getting a boost from meme investors.
- Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) shares are dipping almost 4% after positive study data sent it higher yesterday.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is also declining close to 4% after a rally yesterday.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares are losing more than 3% of their value after running higher on Wednesday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) stock closes out the pre-market stock movers list down over 3% after a rough day yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.