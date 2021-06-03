Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Good morning, traders! It’s time to dive right into another day of investing and we’re starting it off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday.
With that taken care of, let’s check out how the pre-market stock movers are doing today.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is starting off strong with shares up more than 79%.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares are rocketing over 49% higher on no apparent news.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock is soaring more than 25% as electric vehicle (EV) stocks rally.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are heading over 22% higher after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) said it will support federal marijuana legalization.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock is gaining more than 21% as meme stocks get extra attention this week.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are also sitting nearly 19% higher with the push for meme stocks.
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSEAMERICAN:GOED) stock jumped 14% after announcing the close of a $70 million public offering.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares are getting a more than 12% boost this morning.
- Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) stock is up over 9% after announcing its Fullstack Academy signed a deal with Cleveland State University.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares are increasing more than 9% after releasing its Q1 2021 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is pulling back nearly 11% after a rally yesterday on orphan drug news.
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI) shares are taking an almost 10% beating this morning after revealing its most recent earnings results.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is still retreating after massive gains last week on refinery purchase news.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are declining roughly 8% after a rally on Wednesday.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) stock is dropping more than 7% despite a lack of obvious news.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares are dipping over 7% even without any recent news.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) stock is decreasing nearly 7% after jumping alongside other meme stocks this week.
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares are falling about 7% after gaining yesterday on orphan drug designation from the FDA.
- Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is seeing shares lose more than 6% of their value this monring.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) closes out the pre-market stock movers list with shares down over 6%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.