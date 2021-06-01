Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, investors, and I hope you enjoyed the long weekend! We’re getting right back into the swing of things with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
However, let’s take a couple of minutes for a refresher on what went down on Friday. Our own Brenden has a breakdown of the biggest stories that were worth noting then. You can find that here.
Now let’s get back to those pre-market stock movers for today.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is soaring more than 31% this morning after H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal increased his price target for the shares to $25 each.
- Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares are seeing a 23% increase on news that KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice are preparing to take it private.
- Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock is rising over 22% after uplisting to the Nasdaq Exchange on Friday.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares are jumping more than 16% after announcing acceptance from the FDA for a New Drug Application filing.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock is climbing nearly 16% higher this morning.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares are heading over 13% higher despite a lack of clear news today.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock is sitting over 12% higher on no apparent news.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares recovering more than 11% after a fall on Friday,
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) stock is up over 10% as it continues a rally that started on Friday.
- 1847 Goedeker (NYSEAMERICAN:GOED) is gaining close to 10% after a public share offering hammered the stock last week.
10 Top Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock is pulling back more than 14% after seeing a rally on Friday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) shares are also down over 8% after gaining on the previous day of trading.
- eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) stock is among those retreating more than 8% after a rally on Friday.
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares are decreasing almost 7% after completing its annual shareholder meeting on Friday.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock is dropping over 6% with its most recent news being a filing with the FDA to use Lenzilumab in treating the novel coronavirus.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares are down over 6% this morning.
- Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3x Shs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDZ) stock is declining 6% as of this writing.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are losing more than 5% of their value following news of a direct share offering.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is down over 5% this morning.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down roughly 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.