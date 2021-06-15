Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, traders, and good morning! We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
Let’s dive right into that below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) stock was soaring more than 40% this morning after announcing an extension for its forbearance program.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are climbing over 29% despite a lack of news this morning.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock is heading more than 22% higher on news of two of its executives acquiring shares.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) shares are gaining over 22% on approval to expand its AP-019 Phase II study to India.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) stock is getting a more than 19% boost following preliminary results from a Phase 1 study.
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares are jumping about 15% after BTIG analyst Yun Zhong initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating.
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) stock is rising over 9% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares are seeing a more than 8% increase on no apparent news today.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock is getting an over 7% boost after Roche Finance revealed a stake in the company.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are up more than 7% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) stock is taking a more than 40% beating after revealing the pricing of a public stock offering.
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are diving over 20% after revealing a proposed public stock offering.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) stock is dropping close to 11% despite revealing positive results from a Phase 3 study this morning.
- Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares are falling 10% with no obvious news this morning.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Rights (NYSE:GLOR) stock is losing over 9% of its value in pre-market trading.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares are decreasing more than 9%, which continues negative movement yesterday in response to a Complete Response Letter from the FDA.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock was dipping nearly 9% this morning.
- MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares are retreating more than 8% after a rally on Monday.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) stock is seeing shares decline almost 7% this morning after announcing an offering of common stock by shareholders.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 6% following news of the mall owner filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.