Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock is soaring roughly 20% on news that Maritime Investors has a 48.8% stake in the company.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares are gaining more than 18% following a bull report from Seeking Alpha.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock is rising about 16% on news that its COO bought 50,000 shares.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are getting a 15% boost in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock is heading over 11% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are jumping more than 10% as it prepares to close a merger and put out a special dividend.
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is increasing over 9% on no apparent news.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) shares are up more than 9% this morning.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) stock is shooting over 9% higher this morning after announcing the FDA approved one of its New Drug Applications.
- Comstock Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) shares are up almost 8% on news that it’s taking part in the Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Road Show Series today.
10 Top Losers
- New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) stock is losing over 15% of its value after a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares are taking a more than 9% beating after announcing a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
- US Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) stock is retreating over 8% after a rally on Monday.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares are falling more than 7% after announcing the pricing of a secondary offering for the stock.
- Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) stock is pulling back over 7% after rallying yesterday.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares are decreasing more than 5% after revealing results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) stock is dipping 5% lower as blockchain stocks continue to fall alongside cryptos.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares are declining nearly 5%, which continues its fall from yesterday.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock is dropping more than 4% after a rally on Monday.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down over 4% this morning.
