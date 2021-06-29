Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, trader! Let’s get ready for another exciting day of investing with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
But before that, you can catch up on the largest stock market stories from yesterday at this link.
Without further ado, here are the biggest pre-market stock movers for today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is rocketing more than 84% higher on no news as it appears retail traders are pumping the shares.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are rising over 32% as Reddit takes a liking to the stock.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is also soaring 30% higher thanks to an increased interest from Reddit traders.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares are climbing nearly 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Hollysys Automation Tech (NASDAQ:HOLI) stock is heading more than 11% higher as a consortium of buyers reaches out to large investors in the company to rally support for an acquisition offer.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares are getting an over 11% boost in pre-market trading this morning.
- MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) stock is jumping 9% as shares have been on an upward trend this month.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are increasing close to 9% as the penny stock appears to be targeted by retail traders.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) stock is moving over 8% higher this morning.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares are up over 7% this morning after announcing positive results from a lung cancer study.
10 Top Losers
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) stock is diving over 66% this morning, which continues a fall that started yesterday.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares are falling more than 17% after pricing a public offering of its stock.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) stock is retreating close to 6% after rallying late on Monday.
- India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares are dropping roughly 5% after a rough day of trading on Monday.
- Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) stock is taking an over 4% beating after filing for a proposed stock offering.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares are pulling back more than 3% after a rally yesterday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock is dipping over 3% after jumping yesterday on plans to withdraw a proposed stock offering.
- Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares are decreasing more than 3% after running higher yesterday.
- Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) stock is declining over 3%, continuing its fall yesterday.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 3% this morning.
