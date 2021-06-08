Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Welcome back, traders! We’re starting off our coverage today with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday.
Before we get to that, let’s take a moment to catch up on yesterday’s news. That’s easy enough to do thanks to Sarah’s breakdown of some of the most important stories from Monday. You can find that here.
With that covered, let’s get right to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock is rising roughly 29% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares are heading more than 25% higher on no clear news.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is soaring over 19% on no apparent news.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are increasing more than 14% after releasing its fiscal Q3 earnings report for 2021.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock is jumping over 14% on news of insider buying by its CEO.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares are gaining more than 1% this morning as meme stocks continue to rally.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock is sitting over 13% higher in pre-market trading.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares got a more than 13% boost after releasing earnings results after-hours Monday.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) stock is recovering over 10% after taking a beating on direct offering news yesterday.
- Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) shares are up more than 9% as shares continue to rally this week.
10 Top Losers
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock is taking a nearly 11% beating after announcing a proposed share offering.
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) shares are retreating close to 10% after a rally yesterday.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock is falling more than 8% on news of a follow-up offering for its stock.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are decreasing over 8% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) stock is seeing shares decline roughly 7%, which continues a fall from Monday.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) shares are dipping almost 7% after announcing a stock offering.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock continues to fall with shares losing nearly 6% this morning.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares are pulling back over 5% after rallying yesterday.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock is down more than 5% after announcing a direct offering of its shares.
- AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shares close out the pre-market movers list down over 5% this morning.
