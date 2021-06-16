Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning! We’re at the midpoint of the week now and we’re still going strong with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
There are loads to talk about today, but before that, you should catch up on what the market was up to yesterday. That extra context can help understand today’s stock movement.
Now, let’s check in on the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) stock is taking off more than 44% this morning following news that Elanco is acquiring it.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) shares are soaring nearly 30% on news that RA Capital has a stake in the company.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock is gaining 26% after announcing a distribution agreement with Chipolo.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares are revving up over 25% on news of a new pre-booking service for two of its electric vehicles (EVs).
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) stock is heading more than 16% higher on news that the FDA accepted one of its New Drug Applications.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares are getting a close to 11% boost despite a lack of news from it this morning.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock is increasing about 10% after launching its EV charging solutions in the U.S.
- InnSuites Hospitality (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares are recovering over 9% this morning after retreating on Tuesday.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock is on the rise with shares up roughly 9% in pre-market trading today.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are up nearly 9% on news it plans to acquire Stateside.
10 Top Losers
- Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) stock is diving over 24% after announcing the pricing of a follow-on offering.
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) shares are falling more than 14% after announcing a proposed public share offering.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock is dropping over 10% due to results from its development of a PTSD treatment drug.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares are retreating about 9% after a rally yesterday.
- Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) stock is decreasing more than 7% after reporting a month-over-month decline in users and spending for May.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares are pulling back over 7% after gaining yesterday.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) stock is retreating more than 6% after a major deal yesterday sent it soaring.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are seeing an over 6% decline as meme stock volatility continues.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock is dipping close to 6% this morning.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares closes out the pre-market stock movers list with the stock down more than 5% after going public yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.