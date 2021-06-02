Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning! Let’s get ready for another busy day of trading with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock is rocketing roughly 53% after getting orphan drug designation for elamipretide to treat Barth syndrome.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares are soaring nearly 23% as Reddit continues to battle with hedge funds.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock is getting a more than 12% boost on no apparent news.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are up close to 11% this morning.
- Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) stock is heading more than 10% higher in pre-market trading.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares a rising over 10% on regaining Nasdaq Exchange compliance and appointing a new CEO.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock is jumping more than 10% after announcing changes to its Board of Directors.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are seeing an over 9% increase as meme stocks soar.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) stock is gaining more than 8% as it continues a rally from yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares are up over 8% as it gains on executives changes announced at the end of May.
10 Top Losers
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock is falling roughly 14% after announcing president and CEO Michael Coyle is stepping down.
- Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are pulling back ove12% after a rally yesterday.
- Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) stock is retreating more than 10% after rallying yesterday on project news from one of its subsidiaries.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares are dropping over 7% this morning.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) stock is down almost 7% for no obvious reason.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are coming down more than 5% after a multi-day rally on refinery purchase news.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) stock is seeing an over 5% decline after announcing a public offering for its shares.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares are dipping more than 5% during early morning trading.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) stock is down close to 5% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 4% on follow-up stock offerings.
