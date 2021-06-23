Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, traders! We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock market movers for Wednesday. That includes those that are seeing the largest gains and losses in early morning trading.
Let’s dive right into the pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) stock is rising more than 38% this morning after releasing earnings for its fiscal full year of 2021.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares are soaring about 20% after gaining in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is increasing over 14% on no apparent news.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares are heading more than 11% higher after posting results from a Phase 2 clinical trial concerning the novel coronavirus.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is gaining over 11% after revealing guidance from the European Medicines Agency for a Phase 2 study.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are up nearly 11% in pre-market trading.
- Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) stock is jumping 10% on news that SK Global Chemical is acquiring a 10% stake in the company.
- Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares are getting a more than 9% boost this morning.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is recovering almost 9% after shares were down on Tuesday.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares are up over 8% after seeing shares drop on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) stock is diving more than 29% after revealing data from an ongoing clinical trial.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) shares are taking an over 17% beating after announcing a proposed public offering.
- Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) stock is falling more than 13% after providing the pricing for a public offering.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) shares are retreating close to 11% after a meme stock rally yesterday.
- Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) stock is dropping over 10% as investors push it to accept a merger offer with Tempest Therapeutics.
- Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares are decreasing more than 9% on an upsized stock offering.
- AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) stock continues to fall close to 9% after shares started dropping in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares are dipping over 8% after announcing a proposed public offering.
- MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) stock is declining more than 8% after also dropping on Tuesday.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down almost 7% after a rally yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.