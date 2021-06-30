Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning! We’re taking a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday and that includes the winners and losers.
There’s lots to look over this morning as several stocks are seeing their shares trip after a Reddit rally earlier this week sent them soaring higher.
Let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock was rocketing more than 63% in pre-market trading as retail traders continue to pump the shares.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are soaring over 58% on news of its rolling out its Robotic Process Automation platform for large insurance companies.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock is heading 37% higher on news of its divesting its used oil collection and recycling service.
- HUTCHMED China (NASDAQ:HCM) shares are gaining more than 13% on news of it closing its public offering in Hong Kong.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is getting an over 4% boost after announcing a new COO and another leadership change.
- ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares are rising more than 2% this morning.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock is increasing close to 2% this morning as it looks like Reddit plans to give it another squeeze.
- 23Andme (NASDAQ:ME) shares are recovering more than 1% after a fall yesterday.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock is jumping over 1% this morning as investors hope recovery in China is on the way.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are up more than 1% after dipping lower in trading late Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock is diving more than 35% after announcing poor results from its clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine.
- Kiromic Biopharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares are taking an over 23% beating after announcing the pricing of a proposed public offering of its stock.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is retreating more than 22% after rallying with meme stocks yesterday.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares are also pulling back over 17% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CERE) stock is falling over 8% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares are decreasing more than 8% today after increasing yesterday on the launch of its flagship app.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock is dipping over 5% after running higher on a Reddit short squeeze.
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) shares are declining roughly 5% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) stock joins the list of those losing value after the Reddit rally ended with shares down close to 5% this morning.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list more than 4% lower after getting a double downgrade from Bank of America.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.