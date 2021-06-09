Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning! We’re halfway through the week but that doesn’t mean it’s time to start slacking off. Instead, let’s keep the positive momentum going with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday.
However, we’re not going straight to that. Instead, I recommend taking a couple of minutes to catch up on the latest news from Tuesday. Luckily, Sarah’s got us covered with a breakdown at this link.
Alright, now let’s get to those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock is rocketing more than 406% following news that one of its treatments was successful in saving the lives of two patients suffering from the novel coronavirus.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares are soaring over 49% on news that it’s started production of third-generation drivetrain products for electric vehicles (EVs).
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock is rising roughly 44% on news of a grant for its new CRO.
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) shares are heading over 32% higher alongside other meme stocks this week.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock also joins the meme stock rally with shares climbing close to 32%.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares are increasing more than 19% thanks to positive results from an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA.
- Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) stock is gaining over 18% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares continue to be a favorite of Reddit with shares sitting over 17% higher.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is jumping more than 15% this morning.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares are up almost 14% despite a lack of news today.
10 Top Losers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock is diving more than 16% after announcing a proposed public offer for its shares.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares continue a retreat that started yesterday after a rally on Monday with shares falling close to 12% this morning.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock is pulling back more than 10% after a strong start to its first day of trading yesterday.
- CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares are experiencing an over 9% decline after announcing a bought deal offering for its stock.
- Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock is taking a 7% beating after seeing shares rally yesterday.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) shares are seeing a more than 6% decrease after releasing its first earnings report as a public company.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock is dipping over 6% this morning on Q1 earnings.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares are dipping more than 6% on no apparent news.
- Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock is dropping close to 6% as of this writing.
- Atyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 5%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.