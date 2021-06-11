TSLA Stock: 6 Biggest Takeaways From the Tesla Plaid Event

Big news from the world’s electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) emerged on Thursday evening, and TSLA stock investors should be happy. Elon Musk’s enterprise held a virtual event to showcase the new version of its Model S vehicle.
The long-awaited announcement was held at the company’s test track near its factory in California and didn’t feature a ton of surprises. However, the redesign of the flagship Tesla car has plenty going for it to excited investors.
So, what did Musk and his team have to say? Let’s take a closer look at the event to find out.
- The new Model S will be called the Model S Plaid.
- According to TechCrunch, Musk said that Tesla will “begin with 25 deliveries on Friday evening, expanding to several hundred cars per week and a thousand cars per week in the next quarter.”
- Additionally, Musk said this model would be able to reach 60 miles per hour in under two seconds.
- However, he said at the event that the car would be “breaking the 2-second barrier.”
- Some other details of the new Model S Plaid include a new battery pack, and that it can also get 187 miles after just 15 minutes of charging time in a Tesla Supercharger.
- Moreover, according to CNBC, “Musk said the new Model S would be, ‘Faster than Porsche but safer than Volvo.’ But he also caveated some of his own sweeping safety claims by noting that NHTSA has not yet rated the Model S Plaid for safety.”
TSLA stock is basically flat as of Friday afternoon.
