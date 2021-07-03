3 Crypto Revelations From Elon Musk at the ‘B Word’ Bitcoin Conference

Elon Musk had a lot to say about crypto during the “B Word” Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) conference yesterday and that included some revelations from the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder and CEO.
Let’s start off with the news that Bitcoin traders are most likely to appreciate from the conference. That includes Elon Musk saying that Tesla is likely to resume accepting the cryptocurrency for payments.
Here’s exactly what Musk had to say about Tesla accepting BTC again, as collected from BBC News.
“Most likely the answer is that Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin,” Mr Musk said during the B Word cryptocurrency conference. I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50%, and that there is a trend towards increasing that number, and if so Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin.”
In addition to this, Elon Musk also revealed his own Bitcoin ownership, as well as the fact that both SpaceX and Tesla are holding the crypto. The following is what he said on the matter, according to Bitcoin.com
“Apart from that, I do own Bitcoin. Tesla owns Bitcoin. Spacex owns Bitcoin. In general, I am a supporter of Bitcoin. The Bitcoin I own is worth a lot more than ethereum or doge. If the price of bitcoin goes down, I lose money. I might pump but I don’t dump. I would like to see bitcoin succeed.”
Finally, we have to talk about the revelation that Elon Musk owns Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). He listed among the cryptos he holds during the B Word conference. Following this news, the price of the crypto soared higher and is up 3.6% over a 24-hour period as of this writing.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.