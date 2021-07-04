4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WFC, SDC, MS, TLRY

The S&P 500 barely tagged another all-time high on Wednesday, just like it did on Tuesday. But we continue to tiptoe around as the market searches for direction. That said, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Thursday.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Wells Fargo (WFC)
A day after the banks kicked off earnings, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its quarterly results. Shares were up a solid 4% on Wednesday and traded near the session high near the close.
The stock is bursting off the 21-week moving average today and ripping over the 21-day moving average. Now it faces the 50-day moving average as its next hurdle, followed by downtrend resistance (blue line).
That’s a lot of hurdles and this is far from a runaway train on the upside. However, if the stock can clear these measures and get past the 78.6% retracement, we could see a push north of $50 and up toward $55.
Wells Fargo commands a low valuation vs. its peers, so if this group finds some momentum, perhaps WFC stock can outperform down the stretch.
On the flip side, keep an eye on the 21-week moving average. On a break of this mark, the post-earnings low is in play, followed by 61.8% retracement. A break of the June low could put $40 or lower on the table.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: SmileDirectClub (SDC)
Investors in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) likely aren’t flashing too wide of a grin on Wednesday, as shares get knocked to fresh lows.
The stock is breaking the key $7.20 mark and is sitting at the bottom of the $7 area, both of which are critical support areas.
A break and close below $7 could put the $5.67 gap-fill mark in play, although that’s a long way down. On the upside, let’s see if SDC stock can reclaim $7.20. If it can, perhaps $8-plus is in play, followed by the 21-day moving average.
For the record, I am not a big bull in this name. The trends are lower and support is failing. We might have the potential for a “dumpster dive” trade, but the chart flashes more warning signs than opportunity signs at this point. Just keep that in mind.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been a great investment in the financials and it will report earnings on Thursday before the open. Shares are hovering just below the highs, which has a potential breakout in the mix.
If the stock can clear $94.27, it may make a run toward $100. Statistically speaking, $100 can act like a magnet. It helps that the 161.8% extension of the current range comes into play near that mark as well.
On the downside, look for a move below Wednesday’s low. That could put the 50-day moving average in play as a possible dip-buy spot. Below the 50-day and we could see a test of the $87 to $88 zone, followed by the 21-week moving average.
Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: Tilray (TLRY)
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been trying to break out over the 21-day moving average, but hasn’t been able to close above it. Even worse, now it’s also losing the 200-day moving average as support.
This measure had been pretty solid support for Tilray throughout the last few months. If it’s reclaimed, look for a quick squeeze back up to the 21-day and 50-day moving averages.
Currently below the 200-day puts the 50-week and $13.50 level on the table. Below that, and it’s possible we see a retest of the $10 mark. Like SmileDirectClub, there is a chance this one snaps back to the upside. As it stands though, caution is warranted.
