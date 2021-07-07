Elon Musk, founder of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has an overwhelming power on social media, giving momentum to assets and dictating the narrative in the market with a single tweet. With about 58 million devoted followers, he can trigger significant moves in specific stocks or cryptocurrencies. Let’s call them Elon Musk’s stocks.
When Musk makes his comments, it’s often difficult to see whether he is just stirring controversy or actually promoting certain investments.
Regardless of his intentions, some stocks and cryptos have been affected by his words. We can expect others to either benefit or suffer from Musk’s influential words and actions in the future as well. Therefore, today I’ll discuss Elon Musk’s stocks and cryptos that could be among his favorites.
These could appeal to a wide range of long-term investors. With that information, here are seven assets that could be candidates for Musk’s buy list:
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)
- Chia Network (CCC:XCH-USD)
- Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD)
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)
- Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO)
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)
Elon Musk’s Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
Santa Monica, California-based Activision Blizzard is a well-known developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices.
Popular video games of the company include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. Musk is known to enjoy playing video games. As a result, ATVI leads the list of candidates to be Elon Musk’s stocks.
Activision released Q1 financials in early May. Total net revenue grew by 27% year-over-year (YOY) to $2.28 billion. Net income stood at $619 million, increasing 23% YOY. Non-GAAP EPS came in at 98 cents, up 29%. Cash and equivalents ended the quarter at $9.28 billion. Non-GAAP free cash flow soared 537% to $822 million.
On the results, CEO Bobby Kotick said, “That relentless drive across our franchises produced strong first-quarter results that were well ahead of expectations. Our continued overperformance enables us to raise our outlook for the full year.”
The company is targeting nearly $9 billion of annual sales this year, compared to $6.5 billion in 2019. Its video games continue to generate significant cash flow, as the company shifts to annual subscription services. Activision boasts profitable earnings and a strong balance sheet.
ATVI stock price has failed to keep up with the market rally this year. It trades around $90, down 2% YTD. The shares are currently trading at a modest 25.38x forward earnings and 8.30x sales, creating a compelling opportunity to buy ATVI stock.
Chia Network (XCH)
The Chia Network was developed in 2017 by Bram Cohen, founder of BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD). He was concerned with the massive energy use involved in crypto mining. XCH-USD, its native currency, was launched in early May as a less energy-intensive altcoin than many of its peers.
The mining process doesn’t require high-powered graphics processing units (GPUs). Instead, users can “farm” the coin through the unused storage of their laptops or desktops in exchange for XCH-USD rewards. Thus, Chia makes it easy for ordinary users to participate in the mining process without considerable investment. The farming process utilizes the “proof of space and time” protocol.
The cryptocurrency uses almost 10,000 times less energy than required to mine Bitcoin. Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services has created a significant tailwind for Chia after allowing it to be mined on its cloud platform.
Chia Network aspires to become a well-established trading and payment system used by banks, governments and other institutions.
Launched right before the recent market sell-off in cryptos, the short trading history of XCH-USD has seen plenty of volatility. In the past month, the altcoin lost over 28% of its value. Musk has been vocal about environmental aspects of tokens and crypto-mining. Therefore, Chia could easily be on his radar.
Elon Musk’s Stocks: Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin was developed in late 2013 as a playful joke for cryptocurrency fans. The token takes its name from a once-popular meme. Despite its an unusual story, DOGE-USD exploded in popularity this year.
Its market cap makes it the eighth-largest cryptocurrency. DOGE-USD has seen extremely volatile trading, thanks to its meme crypto status among users on Reddit and TikTok. Celebrities, such as Musk, affect these wild price swings as well. Musk’s tweets have helped to trigger a rally in DOGE-USD earlier in the year after he named Dogecoin the “people’s crypto.” He also announced that he’d plant a physical Dogecoin token on the moon.
Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin is not designed as an optimal store of value, as there is no cap on the quantity of Dogecoins created by mining. As it is highly inflationary by design, crypto analysts see little incentive to hold DOGE-USD long term aside from its meme crypto value among retail investors.
The altcoin uses the Scrypt algorithm that represents an energy-efficient approach to mining. It uses only 0.12 kilowatts of energy per hour (kWh) per transaction, lower than most of its peers.
The social media hype boosted DOGE-USD almost by 4,000% YTD. It currently trades at about a quarter of its all-time high in May.
Etsy (ETSY)
New York-based Etsy retails handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. Etsy found itself in the spotlight earlier this year when Musk instantaneously pushed the shares up 8% after tweeting “I kinda love Etsy.” He was referring to a hat he bought for his dog.
Etsy reported first-quarter results in early May. Total revenue came at $550.6 million, up 142% YOY. The company reported a 132% increase in consolidated gross merchandise sales (GMS). Net income stood at $143.8 million, representing a breathtaking surge of more than 11-fold YOY. Diluted EPS was $1. Cash and equivalents ended the first quarter at $1.7 billion.
During the first-quarter earnings call, management remarked that it was “laser-focused on driving frequency” and determining “buyer triggers.” CEO Josh Silverman said, “Last year, the world took notice of Etsy’s highly differentiated value proposition, and that incredible momentum has continued into the first quarter of 2021.”
The company has captured a lucrative niche in e-commerce. Etsy recently announced its $1.63 billion acquisition of luxury apparel resale site Depop, the British secondhand fashion resale app, to benefit from the growing trend of young people who resell their clothes online. Depop is particularly popular among Gen Z, which should further improve Etsy’s prospects in the coming years. Additionally, the company announced its entry into Latin America with the acquisition of Elo7.
ETSY stock is hovering around $200, up 12% YTD. In the past 12 months, ETSY shares gained more than 90%. The stock trades at a multiple of 69.44x forward earnings and 13.56x sales. Interested readers could consider buying the dips.
Elon Musk’s Stocks: Procure Space ETF (UFO)
Unless you’ve been living on Mars, you’re likely to have seen the headlines on the “Billionaire space race.” In early July, Richard Branson soared on the space plane VSS Unity. Then on July 20, it was Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos’s turn to leave Earth. His space company launched him, his brother and two others into space.
And Musk is the third name on our list of space voyagers. His company, SpaceX, has big ambitions, which he hopes could mean living on Mars. Therefore, space is a theme Musk is likely to invest in.
The Procure Space ETF buys shares of businesses involved in space-related industries. The fund began trading in April 2019. UFO currently has 35 holdings. About 75% of the companies are from the U.S. The rest come from France (5.58%), Canada (5.12%), Luxembourg (4.34%), Japan (3.96%) and several other countries.
The communication services sector comprises the most significant slice at 44.31%. This is followed by industrials and information technology, with 32.68% and 15.03% respectively. The fund’s top 10 holdings account for almost half of total net assets of $132.3 million.
The leading names in the fund include Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), mobile satellite service group Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT), Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR), and communications services company DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH).
UFO has gained 43% in the past 12 months and returned almost 18% so far this year.
Twitter (TWTR)
Micro-blogging platform Twitter is where Musk communicates with millions who follow him. Twitter generates 90% of its revenue from advertising.
The company released second-quarter results on July 22. Q2 revenue totaled $1.19 billion, an increase of 74% YOY. Adjusted net income came at $66 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $277 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s adjusted diluted net income per share stood at 8 cents, compared to adjusted diluted net loss per share of 35 cents in the prior-year quarter. And, adjusted free cash flow soared 171% YOY to $106 million.
“Our increased shipping cadence contributed to reaching 206 million average monetizable DAU (mDAU) in Q2, up 11% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter,” CEO Jack Dorsey said. “There’s a tremendous opportunity to get the whole world to use Twitter.”
Twitter’s Q2 results have beaten analysts’ estimates of 50% top-line growth. About 11% YOY growth in mDAU fell within market expectations, in spite of representing a minor deceleration in the critical metric.
TWTR stock currently trades slightly above $73, up over 30% YTD. Forward P/E and P/S ratios are 82.97 and 14.69, respectively. Given the positive momentum, TWTR stock could easily appreciate further in the near term.
Elon Musk’s Stocks: Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
Las Cruces, New Mexico-based Virgin Galactic is a pioneering aerospace company. The company made the news in the recent weeks as it launched its founder Branson into space. In June, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the company its “full commercial launch license” to start space tourism flights.
Virgin Galactic released first-quarter results in May. The company reported a net loss of $130 million, compared to a $377 million net loss in the prior-year period. Net loss per diluted share stood at 55 cents. Cash and equivalents ended the quarter at $617 million.
“We are committed to delivering one of the world’s most unique and transformational customer experiences, with safety at the core of everything we do,” CEO Michael Colglazier said.
Virgin Galactic plans to start sending tourists to space in 2022. The company has sold 600 space tickets.
However, analysts indicate that it could take a long time before investors see the company turn profits. Hence, the company recently announced plans to raise $500 million in new cash from a stock sale.
SPCE stock surged to its 52-week high of $62.80 in February before plunging to $15 in mid-May. It currently trades around $30, up about 30% YTD.
On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Tezcan Gecgil, Ph.D., has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all three levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation.