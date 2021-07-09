9 Lesser-Known Short-Squeeze Stocks Popular With Retail Investors

We’re taking a look at some of the lesser-known short-squeeze stocks that are popular with retail investors.
There’s no denying that short-squeeze stocks have been making major waves lately. Retail traders and meme stock investors are teaming up to push hedge funds and other shorts out of companies. This has them pumping up prices in search of profits.
Today we’re highlighting some short-squeeze stocks popular with retail traders that might have flown under your radar.
Lesser-Known Short-Squeeze Stocks
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock starts us off today with shares up slightly and trading volume above 1 million. The company’s daily average trading volume is 2.4 million shares.
- Smile Direct Club (NASDAQ:SDC) shares are slipping lower today as some 2 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 6 million shares.
- GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock is dipping almost 3% with around 592,000 shares moving. The company’s daily average trading volume is 1.9 million shares.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares are sitting over 3% lower today with 340,000 have traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is bout 769,000 shares.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock joins the list with shares jumping around 2% higher and some 5 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is 3.5 million shares.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are dropping about 2% today as about 12 million of them change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is close to 68 million shares.
- Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) stock is trending 2% lower with roughly 821,000 shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is 7.7 million shares.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) shares are decreasing over 3% with some 1,3 million shares trading. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 2.5 million shares.
- Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) closes out the short-squeeze stocks list with shares dipping today as 1.9 million have moved. The company’s daily average trading volume is 3.9 million shares.
Investors looking for more stock market news today will want to keep scrolling.
InvestorPlace has loads of stock market news worth checking out. That includes the latest concerning Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB). You can learn all about these by following the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Enovix Stock: 4 Things for ENVX Investors to Know About the Big Battery SPAC Merger
- Tesla Flying Cars? Why Morgan Stanley Predicts They ARE Coming
- VERB Stock: How a ‘UFO’ Got Verb Technology Shares Soaring Again
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.