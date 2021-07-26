AMP Crypto: What Investors Are Saying as Amp Prices Soar Today

Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is soaring higher on Monday and investors are reacting positively to recent rumors about the crypto.
According to rumors today, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is preparing to accept crypto payments. However, it needs a network to help with that. This is where Amp comes into play. The rumors claim that AMZN has reached out to Amp and Algorand to help it with this process.
The idea is Amazon accepting crypto payments is huge and investors are talking about it online. Let’s take a look at some of that Amp crypto chatter below.
AMP Crypto: What Investors Are Saying
“I bought $AMP back in late March. I’ve been buying the dip and stock piling what I can, and I for one, cannot wrap my mind around the fact that this may be “the one” for me. I’m so excited for the long term but no one I talk too shares my enthusiasm.” — brycedadevil
“Just dropping in! Hope everyone’s portfolios are looking good! AMP up 48%!” — Flight-2012
“When Amazon says they want to accept crypto and there’s talk of their own currency all I think of is this Waldo story Floating Ratio previously put together because it was exactly that. Accepting crypto and using your own currency is possible through Flexa. Does AmazonPay sound good instead of WaldoPay?” — Open_Specialist_979
“Remember why you’re here. Don’t sell as soon as you get up. You have been holding this long, don’t stop now. The world is just now figuring out who we are. Remember with every spike there will be a pullback. Don’t panic!” — Solid-Particular-973
AMP was up 45.7% over a 24-hour period on Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.