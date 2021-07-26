Big Tech Has a Target on Its Back – so Look at These Stocks Instead

About a month ago, a federal judge threw an antitrust suit against Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) out of court.
He ruled that the Federal Trade Commission and several states didn’t provide enough evidence that Facebook has monopoly control over social media.
If you thought that was the end of Washington’s efforts to rein in Silicon Valley and Big Tech, however, think again.
In fact, the fire under the “Big Five” tech companies — Facebook, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) — is heating up.
First off, that federal judge was more receptive to further investigate Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Then there is President Joe Biden, who is coming after Big Tech.
On July 9, he signed a far-reaching executive order seeking to crack down on alleged anti-competitive practices in the technology sector.
“Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism,” Biden said when signing the wide-reaching directive. “It’s exploitation.”
Then earlier this week, we learned that President Biden plans to appoint lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the head of the antitrust division at the Department of Justice (DOJ). Kanter has represented companies seeking to push antitrust enforcers into suing Google.
Congress and numerous U.S. states also are going after Big Tech. Earlier this month, for example, 36 states and D.C. filed a lawsuit against Google, alleging the Play store for Android violates antitrust laws.
According to an analysis by tech news site The Information, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook globally are now facing 70 competition-related lawsuits or investigations. That’s up from 17 just two years ago.
They’ve got a target on their back.
I’m not bringing up the hostile relationship between D.C. and Big Tech for political reasons. Rather, I want you to understand the forces shaping the market.
So let’s take a closer look…
The Right Way to Pick a Winner
The dominance of Big Tech and the resulting antitrust efforts against them are side effects of the phenomenon that we call the “Technochasm.”
As money flows into these companies, not only do their shares soar… but they become more dominant in the U.S. economy, society, and culture.
In the chart below, you can see the Technochasm blow apart.
Technology stocks, as represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), have produced better than double the return of the S&P 500… and absolutely crushed other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Washington’s regulatory “hammer” isn’t aimed at every tech company, of course, and it would be foolish to abandon the entire sector because a few companies are being scrutinized.
Whether you believe regulators and politicians keep capitalism honest or you think they stifle innovation, there’s no denying that they are capable of nuanced thinking.
I don’t mean that they’re geniuses… or that I necessarily agree with them. Again, I’m not here to talk politics.
Rather, I think regulators can discern the real differences between a company like Apple, which has a market cap of nearly $2.5 trillion and dominates several tech subsectors, and one of my top stocks for taking advantage of the Technochasm.
Though they’re both technology companies, they’re in different universes.
It’s important to remember that the companies being targeted with antitrust action are different from other tech companies.
As the Biden administration brings further antitrust litigation or legislation against Big Tech, they will likely focus solely on the Big 5 and a few others.
All hope isn’t lost for tech stocks in general.
And frankly, if you were considering investing in one company, hoping for a big payday, the Big 5 stocks shouldn’t be at the top of your list anyway.
With those stocks, you’re just trying to pick the one least likely to be targeted by regulators, and that’s a guessing game I’d rather avoid.
Instead, I recommend looking at the companies that fly below the radar… the companies that innovate new technology rather than inconspicuously dominate the competition.
And that makes it the perfect way to get on the right side of the Technochasm…
A Crucial Piece of the Technochasm
In simple terms, this company’s testing products can detect and pinpoint flaws in fiber-optic networks to the millimeter.
In other words, this company’s products test the performance of crucial internet and communications components. After all, fiber-optic networks made the original internet infrastructure boom possible.
That makes this company’s products fundamental to the Technochasm.
Last year, this company introduced its newest fiber-optic testing product and secured a large order almost immediately from a major defense contractor.
The product allows fast and accurate troubleshooting of fiber networks in the field. Late last year, that contractor ordered about 100 units for the purpose of testing the fiber-optic communications networks on some of its products.
Following on the heels of that order, other defense contractors have anted up, as have several new customers in the data center space.
These latter orders are particularly fascinating, as they indicate demand for the one specific advancement that Louis and I are going to talk about on Tuesday. Data centers are buying these units to test network latency.
Thanks to this one specific advancement, this company’s performance testers are likely to attract robust, long-lived demand.
That growing demand should accelerate its revenue growth over the coming quarters… and years.
The company’s rapid growth — and potential to accelerate that growth — should deliver outsized gains to investors for many years running.
This is just one of the many small but promising stocks that I’ve recommended to help investors get on the right side of the Technochasm.
