Bitcoin Mining Stocks: What’s Going on With RIOT, MARA, SOS, HVBT and BTBT Today

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining stocks are all soaring today as investors are excited about a BTC conference taking place today.
The Bitcoin conference today is called “The B Word” and it has a subhead of “How Institutions Can Embrace Bitcoin”. News of the conference has spread and the hashtag “#TheBWord” is now trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
Let’s check in on what’s happening with Bitcoin mining stock today below!
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Rising
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock is getting a 14% boost this morning as over 8 million shares change hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 14.8 million shares.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are gaining 10.7% with some 7 million on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is close to 14.2 million shares.
- SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) stock is increasing 13.9% while roughly 21 million shares are traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 16 million shares.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares are running 5.9% higher with around 2.1 million shares changing hands. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 2.3 million shares.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) finishes up the bitcoin mining stocks moving today with shares up 10.7% as roughly 2.4 million traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 2.2 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
