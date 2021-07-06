BSQR Stock: Why Retail Investors Are Watching BSQUARE Today

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) stock is seeing major gains on Tuesday as retail traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) push the stock higher today.
That interest in BSQR stock has the company seeing incredibly heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 79 million shares of the stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 5.4 million shares.
With this heavy trading comes retail traders weighing in on BSQR stock. The following are a few comments concerning today’s movements from Twitter users.
$BLIN nice opportunity today off the open stuff move $BSQR likely ends badly but just has to churn out all the shorts given it was the cheapest borrow out of all the options this morning everyone focused there. Once they exhaust them out 🤔
— Nathan Michaud (@InvestorsLive) July 6, 2021
$BSQR is trying to break out of a bullish pennant right now Team!! Watching to see how it reacts to the key level of $5.89!!
— stevendu (@Steven1_499) July 6, 2021
$BSQR, nice low volume pullback from pre mkt highs, nice volume came in on that 5min bar. We are approaching lunch time. I like this to continue upside.
— PB (@HolyCity_Trader) July 6, 2021
$BSQR trapper today. giving shorts an annoying day.
— MdM (@Mark_Deez) July 6, 2021
Cut the losers and let the winners run. $SPY LOD (p.s High volume plays can break away from $SPY). I will keep $BSQR
— MoeTradess (@MTradess) July 6, 2021
Looking over these comments, it appears that BSQR stock is on the move today as retail traders look to squeeze shorts out of the stock. That’s something we’re seeing more and more of lately as traders take to social media to rally investors behind short squeezes.
It’s also worth noting that BSQR stock is firmly in the penny territory range. That means investors will want to be wary about jumping in on the stock. These low-value stocks are easy to manipulate, which can result in pumps and dumps that leave unaware investors holding the bag.
Either way, BSQR stock is rising more than 54% as of Tuesday morning. The stock is also up 325.7% since the start of the year.
