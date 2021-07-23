CCIV Stock Alert: Churchill Capital Shares on the Move on Lucid Motors Merger Approval

Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) stock is on the move Friday following news of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) closing its merger with Lucid Motors.
Churchill Capital and Lucid Motors, an electric vehicle (EV) company, have been working on a SPAC merger for months. Now that work is finally done as the two companies have completed the merger.
As a result of the merger, Churchill Capital and Lucid Motors will be renamed Lucid Group. In addition to this, shares of CCIV stock will switch over to the LCID stock ticker. This will have CCIV shares being delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and LCID stock start trading on the Nasdaq Exchange at the start of trading on Monday.
Peter Rawlinson, as well as the rest of the executive team at Lucid Motors, will continue to lead the post-merger company. The leadership team at Churchill Capital will be assisting them with insight and connections in the industry.
Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Motors, said the following about the news boosting CCIV stock today.
“We are thrilled to complete our business combination with Churchill IV and become a public company. Lucid has further increased its momentum as we gear up to make the first customer deliveries of our Lucid Air lineup of electric sedans later this year.”
CCIV stock is seeing a decent amount of trading today following the merger news. As of this writing, more than 9 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 12.5 million shares.
CCIV stock was up 1.7% Friday afternoon and is up 131.6% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more stock market news today will want to stick around.
InvestorPlace.com offers daily coverage of the stock market and Friday is no different. Some of the top stories worth checking out today include Chinese education stocks falling, Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) tipping lower, and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock soaring higher. You can learn more about these mattes by following the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Chinese Education Stocks: What’s Happening With TAL, GOTU and EDU Today?
- SAM Stock: The Truly Hard Seltzer News Tanking Boston Beer Shares Today
- SNAP Stock: 10 Reasons That Snap Investors Have to Be Happy Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.