Dear NSAV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for August 9

Crypto prices might be in a bit of a slump right now, but that doesn’t seem to have any affect on how investors and companies alike perceive the future of digitized assets. In fact, the commodification of crypto and blockchain products is now ramping up further. As such, the stock market is preparing to accommodate a host of new stocks that deal in crypto. And now, one existing stock is releasing its product after hitting the trading floor. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) is preparing to be the second publicly traded crypto exchange in the U.S., and NSAV stock is soaring on the announcement.
Net Savings Link describes itself as a sort of crypto venture capitalism firm. The company holds as many assets as it can. This is part of its quest to become the most diversified crypto holdings outfit in the industry. Net Savings Link also makes clear its intentions to create its own cryptocurrency solutions.
Now, it’s seeing this promise through with the coming release of its crypto trading platform.
NSAV Stock Soars Ahead of Crypto Exchange Launch on August 9
Aug. 9 is the big day for the company and for NSAV stock, per a press release published earlier in the week. The launch of the company’s crypto exchange will make it just the second-ever publicly traded crypto exchange in the United States, just after Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
The company is very optimistic and ambitious in its effort. In the announcement, Net Savings Link says that through its strategic partners, like that of the Huobi exchange, it will be able to tap into the Chinese crypto market and pull a significant portion of the market share there.
As anticipation builds for the exchange’s release, NSAV stock is flying high. The value of NSAV is seeing an increase of over 41%. Likewise, 207 million shares of the stock are trading hands, much higher than the daily average volume of 54 million.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.