Dear Shiba Inu Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 20

Investors in altcoins have been on a wild ride of late. For investors in Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), these moves have been mostly to the upside. Indeed, the Shiba Inu crypto has garnered more attention via its ShibaSwap decentralized exchange this week. Investors appear to be bullish on the long-anticipated launch of this feature, calling ShibaSwap the “dawning of a new era.” SHIB was up approximately 7% yesterday on the news.
As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Brenden Rearick recently pointed out, ShibaSwap’s potential to disrupt the decentralized exchange space is a big deal. This platform “will allow investors to go beyond simple arbitrage and stake their tokens for rewards.”
Sounds good to me.
However, aside from all this positive news on SHIB, there’s more positive news driving Shiba Inu crypto today. Let’s dive into what big announcement has SHIB investors excited.
Investors in Shiba Inu Crypto Bullish on Virtual Party
Yesterday, Shytoshi Kusama announced on Twitter the launch of a virtual Shiba Inu party in two weeks. This party is set for July 20, and investors appear to be getting excited about this virtual party (and its DJ).
I am so excited to announce that we are throwing a Virtual Shiba Inu Party in 2 weeks featuring an amazing DJ set by @garethemery! Not only that… the set comes with an NFT AND physical sculpture that will be stored in a location TBA so #ShibaArmy can see it.
Date: 7-20/7-21
— Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) July 6, 2021
It appears Shiba Inu is looking to leverage its recent ShibaSwap exchange with this event. The company will be featuring a physical and NFT sculpture at a location to be announced later.
Indeed, the level of retail interest in SHIB remains high. Accordingly, these moves to appeal to a retail investor base make sense. That said, investors in Shiba Inu crypto ought to remain cautious. After all, these digital tokens are still a nascent space, and remain high-volatility assets to trade today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.