EV Stocks: Why Are NIO, XPEV, LI, NKLA, HYLN, WKHS and RIDE Down Today?

China regulations are scaring investors

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 27, 2021, 12:57 pm EDT

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are losing power on Tuesday as some of the biggest names in the space see their shares fall.

Source: Nick Starichenko/InvestorPlace.com

So why are EV stocks down today? It all has to do with China. The country has been increasing regulations lately on companies that trade stocks in the U.S. Many EV companies are based out of China or plan to do business in it. As a result, shares are falling.

Let’s take a look at how today’s news is affecting EV stocks below!

EV Stocks Falling

  • Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock starts us off with shares falling 9.8% Tuesday afternoon. This comes as nearly 72 million shares traded compared to its daily average trading volume of about 65.7 million shares.
  • Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is up next with shares taking a 15.8% beating today. Alongside that is some 26 million shares changing hands compared to its daily average trading volume of roughly 15.4 million shares.
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock joins the list with shares dropping 14.3% as of this writing. To go along with that is almost 17 million shares moving compared to its daily average trading volume of around 14.1 million shares.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock isn’t safe from the damage either as shares decrease 5.8% today. In addition to that, over 4 million shares have traded compared to its daily average trading volume of close to 11.2 million shares.
  • Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) joins the EV stocks down today with a 4.5% decline. That’s happening as more than 1 million shares changed hands compared to its daily average trading volume of around 3.6 million shares.
  • Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock is likewise down 3.3% this afternoon. This is taking place as some 3 million shares have moved compared to its daily average trading volume of nearly 18.9 million shares.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock closed out the EV stocks down list with shares dipping 7% today. That comes as some 7 million shares change hands compared to its daily average trading volume of about 11.6 million shares.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

