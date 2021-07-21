This could make you $100,000 or more over the next 12 months…

FAANG Stocks: What Are FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX and GOOGL Doing Today?

Most of the FAANG stocks are falling today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 21, 2021, 2:09 pm EDT

Investors are tracking FAANG stocks today as a way to keep up with how the stock market is performing today.

If you’re unfamiliar with FAANG stocks, understand that it’s an acronym for some of the top stocks in the U.S. They include Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Let’s jump into what FAANG stocks are doing below.

FAANG Stocks: What to Know on Wednesday

  • Facebook stock starts us off with shares climbing roughly 1% as over 4 million change hands. That’s well below the social media company’s daily average trading volume of 16.9 million shares.
  • Amazon stock is up next with shares dipping slightly today with some 1 million on the move. This is still lower than the e-commerce company’s daily average trading volume of about 3.6 million shares.
  • Apple stock takes its place in the list with shares seeing a slight decrease today as around 46 million trade. The tech company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 84.5 million shares.
  • Netflix stock is taking the biggest beating as shares drop more than 4% while some 8 million change hands. The streaming service’s daily average trading volume is nearly 4 million shares.
  • Alphabet stock finishes us off with shares seeing a slight boost with only about 446,000 shares trading. The tech giant’s daily average trading volume is 1.4 million shares.

Investors interested in what else the stock market is doing today will want to keep reading.

InvestorPlace.com has all of the latest stock market news with our deep dives into the most active companies. Among that today is why electric vehicle (EV) stocks are rising, what has Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) on the move, as well as Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) need to know today, You can find all of that information and more by following the links below!

More Wednesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

