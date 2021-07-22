FFIE Stock: 12 Things to Know About Tesla Competitor Faraday Future as Shares Start Trading

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is officially trading as the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rival goes public today after months of preparations.
Here’s everything potential investors in FFIE stock need to know about the company.
- Faraday Future going public comes after completing its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Property Solutions Acquisition.
- Approval from the SPAC’s shareholders came on Tuesday, which opened the way for the deal to close.
- This resulted in the two companies combining and changing to the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric name.
- It also saw the SPAC’s stock change to the new FFIE ticker while still trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- The closing of the SPAC merger provides Faraday Future with funds to complete its electric vehicle (EV) plans.
- According to the company, this funding will fully cover the production of its FF 91.
- This has the company estimating production of the FF 91 will be complete in the next 12 months.
- Dr. Carsten Breitfeld serves as the CEO of Faraday Future.
- The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered out of Los Angeles, Calif.
- FFIE stock is seeing a hefty amount of trading with its public debut today.
- As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands.
- Since it’s new to the market, there’s no daily average trading volume to compare this number to.
FFIE stock was up close to 1% as of Thursday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.