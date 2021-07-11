How to Avoid Recency Bias…

|
Take a guess…
According to Dalbar’s 2021 investor behavior study, by what spread did the average equity fund investor underperform the S&P 500 over 20 years through 2020?
Nearly 1.5%.
The annualized S&P 500 return during that time was 7.43%. Meanwhile, the average equity fund investor earned 5.96%.
That might not seem like much. But consider two separate $200,000 portfolios, generating the different respective returns over that period.
After two decades, the market portfolio would have made an additional $201,970 beyond the average investor portfolio.
This underperformance isn’t an anomaly. Year-in-year-out, the results are the same – the average investor does worse than the market.
Today, let’s begin fixing this by looking at an investment bias that hurts virtually all of us – recency bias. We’ll do this with the help of legendary investor, Louis Navellier.
Over the last week, Louis has been running a series called Your Accelerated Income Guide, in which he’s been explaining how he finds “accelerated income” stocks. Of course, part of finding good investments is identifying bad ones…and then staying away.
That’s why it’s important for us to recognize our natural inclination to fall for recency bias.
Enough intro. I’ll let Louis take it from here.
Have a good weekend,
Jeff Remsburg
Why Investors Should Look to the Future, Not the Past
By Louis Navellier
An object in motion tends to stay in motion. This expression about Newton’s first law or the physical law of inertia is true — as long as no other forces of nature act upon the object.
It’s also a notion that some people take to heart when it comes to investing – to their detriment. If a stock has gone up over the past six months, it surely will continue along its upward trajectory, or so the idea goes.
But information and circumstances change all the time, and what was great in the past may not continue to be great, and vice versa.
To believe a stock will keep going up, or down, just because of its past behavior is an example of Recency Bias in action. It's yet another human tendency that we have to set aside before we take action in our investment portfolio.
In studying Recency Bias, researchers often focus on children, who display this tendency very strongly. In a 2018 study at the University of Rochester, developmental psychologists took a group of 24 toddlers and found that, given the choice between two options, the children chose the second option 85.2% of the time. The study was given the memorable title “Cake or Broccoli?”, suggesting that parents could use the technique to “trick” children into eating their vegetables.
A more recent 2020 study by Cerulli Associates and Charles Schwab Investment Management found that the investment advisors it surveyed believe recency bias is the most common behavioral bias impacting their clients’ decisions to invest.
So many investors have spent years getting lousy market returns and now they need a strategy to catch-up to live the life they’ve always dreamed. That’s why, in today’s essay, I’m detailing Recency Bias, how it works, and how you can avoid it.
Online Gaming Winner
In investing, Recency Bias occurs when a stock has momentum, either up or down. If a stock has been going up for the last 12 months, folks naturally believe it is likely to keep going up.
The inverse also happens. If a stock hasn’t gone up in a year, it seems likely to not turn around and go up any time soon.
In December 2016, the system that became The Accelerated Income Project 2021 found SINA Corporation (SINA) – an online gaming company in China.
2015 and 2016 was a rough time for Chinese stocks in particular, after a big “bubble” popped in that market. But during the third quarter in 2016, SINA reported a 21% increase in total revenues and a 21% jump in advertising revenues. Income from operations surged 147%. Net income per share was $0.56, which topped estimates for $0.34 by 64.7%.
Just two months after I made my recommendation, the stock was up 23%. Just between mid-May and June 2017 the stock soared 41%.
Most analysts don’t even cover this kind of stock, or they recommend one after its big run up. That’s where Recency Bias can cost you money.
However, as we just saw, if you can find the right stock BEFORE that next major event, you can make large gains in a much shorter period of time.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier