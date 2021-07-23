MDGS Stock: 15 Things to Know About Medigus as the Penny Stock Soars

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock has caught the eye of investors on Friday with shares heading higher on news of pre-clinical trials doing well.
Here’s what investors need to know about MDGS stock and the news affecting it today.
- First off, it’s not Medigus that is conducting the pre-clinical trials that have investors excited.
- Polyrizon, a private company that Medigus has a 33.24% stake in, is behind that news.
- The company is developing biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and external pathogens.
- The pre-clinical trial data revealed today has to do with these products.
- Polyrizon says that its gels proved effective at reducing the risk of infection from the novel coronavirus.
- The company also notes that this could mean that the gels would be able to prevent COVID-19 completely.
- Polyrizon tested a variety of different gels in the pre-clinical trial to get its results.
- Following the success of this, the company has announced plans for clinical trials of its biological gels.
- Since Polyrizon is a private company, traders are likely investing in MDGS instead due to its stake in the medical company.
- As a result of this, the penny stock is experiencing heavy trading today.
- This has some 115 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing.
- That’s a massive jump compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 246,000 shares.
- It’s worth pointing out that traders will want to be careful with MDGS stock today.
- The low price makes it easy to manipulate and it could fall following today’s news.
- For an idea of what Medigus does, the tech company handles “advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions”
MDGS stock was up 26.7% as of Friday afternoon.
