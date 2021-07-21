MEDS Stock: 6 Things to Know About Trxade Health as Shares Rocket Higher Today

Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock is experiencing massive movement today as investors react to news of a deal from the company.
Let’s take a dive into the most recent MEDS stock news and what else potential investors need to know about the company.
- To start off with, the deal boosting MEDS stock today was signed by Bonum Health and Southeastern Grocers.
- Bonum Health is a subsidiary of Trxade Health that offers digital healthcare services.
- Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of retailers Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más.
- This deal has Bonum Health providing telemedicine services and prescription discount savings to patients of all those retailers and pharmacies.
- That will have the Southeastern Grocers stores making use of Bonum Health’s Mobile Health Services application and prescriber program.
- This offers up to 600 board-certified medical providers and includes a mobile app.
Ashton Maaraba, president of Bonum Health, said this about the deal sending MEDS stock higher today.
“In working with Winn-Dixie, we plan on driving a seamless, deeply discounted and easily accessible digital health and wellness strategy. Our healthcare platform, medical providers, proprietary AI tools and resources not only offer fast and easy access to “live” virtual interactions with Board-Certified Medical Providers, but Winn-Dixie patients can also receive up to 80% savings on prescriptions.”
MEDS stock is seeing heavy trading today on the Southeastern Grocers news. As of this writing, more than 37 million shares have changed hands. That’s a hefty increase compared to its daily average trading volume of 5 million shares.
MEDS stock was up 21.3% as of Wednesday afternoon.
