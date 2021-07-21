Midday Market Update: What Are the Top Performing Stocks Today?

We’re over halfway through the day and that means it’s time to check in on what the top-performing stocks are doing on Wednesday.
Consider this a follow-up to our pre-market stock movers coverage from this morning. Also, take a look at that here. It’s always interesting to compare how the market changes after that opening bell rings.
Now let’s get into that midday market update for Wednesday.
Midday Market Update: Top Stocks to Watch
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is soaring over 27% this morning. That comes as 7 million shares change hands, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 2.4 million shares.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) shares are up next with them climbing close to 13%. To go along with that is over 11 million shares on the move compared to a daily average trading volume of about 3.8 million shares.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock joins the list with shares rising more than 13%. The stock has also traded more than 8 million shares, which is below its daily average trading volume of 14.2 million shares.
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) stock takes its spot on the list as it climbs almost 12% higher. This comes with around 22 million shares changing hands, as compared to its daily average trading volume of 25.5 million shares.
- UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares are rising more than 9% today with nearly 8 million traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is around 8.7 million shares.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock is also getting an over 9% boost as of this writing. With it comes close to 16 million shares moved next to its daily average trading volume of 15.8 million shares.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares are charging more than 9% higher today. Alongside that is some 13 million shares changing hands. That’s quickly approaching its daily average trading volume of 13.8 million shares.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock is sailing over 9% higher today. With it comes trading of more than 25 million shares. The company’s daily average trading volume is 17.1 million shares.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares are cruise close to 9% higher with around 64 million shares traded. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of 28.9 million shares.
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) stock finishes off our midday market update up more than 6%. In addition to that, over 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That matches its daily average trading volume.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.