MRIN Stock: 10 Things for Marin Software Investors to Know About the Popular Meme Stock Today

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is taking a beating on Thursday following rallying prices over the last couple of days.
The interest in MRIN stock is mostly coming from retail investors pumping up the stock. These types of movement typically end in the stock falling after the traders take their profits and run. That appears to be what’s happening today.
It’s worth pointing out that MRIN is in the penny stock territory. That means it’s easier for retail traders to manipulate. In turn, traders will want to be careful before taking a position in the company due to this.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at what potential investors in MRIN stock need to know about the company below!
- Marin Software is an online advertising management solutions company.
- It offers advertisers “higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs.”
- The company does so through its SaaS ad management platform.
- This covers search, social, and eCommerce advertising.
- The goal is to assist digital marketers with converting ‘precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions.”
- Marin Software is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., and was founded in 2006.
- The company went public on March 22, 2013.
- Chris Lien leads Marin Software as the company’s founder, chairman, and CEO.
- MRIN stock trading is low today with only about 5 million shares moving as of this writing.
- For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is 23.7 million shares.
MRIN stock was down 5.6% as of Thursday morning but is up 359.8% since the start of the year.
