MRIN Stock: Why Reddit Investors Are Sending Marin Software Higher Today

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday as Reddit traders continue to pump up the company’s shares.
So why exactly are Reddit investors taking such a liking to MRIN stock today? There’s no recent news that would result in increasing interest from investors. That includes from inside or outside the company.
Even if we head over to Reddit, it doesn’t look like those traders know why shares of MRIN stock are on the move today. Here’s a few examples of what users are saying.
- “How the hell do i get in on meme stocks BEFORE they rocket?! Lol #MRIN” — thejet6969
- “When y’all gon hop on MRIN?? That shit been flying under the radar with crazy volume and well over 100% short interest.” — chizbejoe
- “Full on FOMO let’s go MRIN! Idk why, I’ll do my DD later. I like green crayons.” — amandarawrr
- “Is there any solid reason why MRIN & BLIN are flying or are they meme stocks now lol.” — friedchicken4health
Even without any solid news sending MRIN stock higher today, there’s heavy trading of shares that investors should be aware of. As of this writing, more than 25 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a major jump in morning volatility compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 20.6 million shares.
MRIN stock was up 18.5% as of Tuesday morning and is up 1,109.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.