NOK Stock: 9 Reasons Why Nokia Investors Are Smiling Today

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) stock investors have several reasons to celebrate today following the release of the company’s earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.
Let’s dive into the details of that earnings report below!
- The good news for NOK stock today starts with its adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents.
- That matches what Wall Street was estimating for the quarter.
- It’s also a 50% increase over the company’s adjusted EPS of 6 cents from the same time last year.
- To go along with that, the company reported a revenue of 5.31 billion euros.
- That’s another boon for NOK stock as it comes in above analysts’ estimates of 5.18 billion euros for the period.
- The positives don’t stop there as Nokia also announced an update to its outlook for 2021.
- It’s now expecting revenue for the year to range from 21.7 billion euros to 22.7 billion euros.
- The company’s previous 2021 revenue guidance ranged from 20.6 billion euros to 21.8 billion euros.
- That’s looking good for NOK stock considering Wall Street’s 2021 revenue estimate of 21.72 billion euros.
Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO of Nokia, said the following in the Q2 earnings report.
“I am delighted that our strong start to 2021 continued in the second quarter. Our constant currency sales growth of 9%, combined with good cost control, enabled us to deliver a comparable operating margin of 12.8%. Even excluding a one-time software deal in Mobile Networks, we saw good underlying progress in operating margin. We are already seeing the benefits of our new operating model which helped us to deliver such a strong financial performance.”
NOK stock was up 4.6% as of Thursday afternoon.
Investors that want to know the latest stock market news will want to stick around.
InvestorPlace offers daily coverage of the market with our dives into the most active stocks. Among them today are Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). You can learn why these shares are on the move today by following the links below!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- WKHS Stock: Short-Squeeze Favorite Workhorse Rallies on Big CEO News
- UBER Stock: Uber Takes a Hit as the Didi Drama Takes Its Toll
- NKLA Stock: The Fraud Charges Making a Dent in Nikola Shares Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed