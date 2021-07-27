This could make you $100,000 or more over the next 12 months…

OSAT Stock: What Are Retail Investors Saying About Orbsat Today as Shares Surge

Traders are talking about OSAT's short interest

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jul 27, 2021, 11:46 am EDT

Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock is surging higher on Tuesday as retail traders are hyping up the company on social media.

Visualization of the communication network around Earth. OSAT stock

Source: NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

There’s no direct news from Orbsat today that explains why the shares are on the move. Even so, that isn’t stopping investors from shining a light on shares of OSAT stock as they race higher today.

As a result, OSAT stock is experiencing heavy trading on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 7 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of around 3.5 million shares.

So why are retail traders taking such a liking to Orbsat today? It likely has to do with the penny stock’s low entry price. This makes it easy for such traders to pump up shares of a company before jumping out with their profits.

Let’s take a look at what retail traders are saying on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) below!

OSAT Stock Chatter

Considering the penny stock status of OSAT, traders will want to be careful about making any investments in the company. A quick fall could be on the horizon that could leave unaware traders left holding the bag.

OSAT stock was up 11.9% as of Tuesday morning but is down 50.2% since the start of the year.

Investors seeking more stock market news will want to keep reading!

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

