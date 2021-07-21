PRFX Stock: 7 Things to Know About Pharmaceutical Company PainReform Amid Heavy Trading

We’re seeing lots of activity from penny stock PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the company.
What we are seeing is heavy trading of PRFX Stock. The company is rising today as some 6 million shares of its stock change hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is only about 263,000 shares.
So why are investors so interested in PRFX stock today? It likely has little to do with the company itself and more likely its low stock prices. With shares trading at around $3 each, it’s easy for retail traders to pump up the stock and run with profits. That could be what we’re seeing today.
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at what potential investors in PRFX stock need to know about the company.
- PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.
- Its focus is on “the reformulation of established therapeutics.”
- This has it working to develop drug delivery systems that enable longer-lasting relief from pain.
- The company says this could allow patients post-surgery to experience less pain longer without additional drug administration.
- PainReform says that this opens up the door to allow for pain relief after surgery without the use of opiates.
- The company was founded in 2007 and has a Phase 3 clinical trial underway.
- It’s based out of Israel and went public late last year.
PRFX stock was up when markets opened this morning but is currently down 2.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
