Robinhood IPO: When Does Robinhood Go Public? What Is the HOOD Stock IPO Price Range?

The Robinhood IPO is approaching and we’re taking a look at the finer details of the offering.
Let’s jump into all the info potential investors in the Robinhood IPO need to know about.
- Let’s start off with the timeframe for the IPO, which is still uncertain.
- However, Robinhood has been moving forward with SEC filings and an IPO Roadshow to the public last weekend.
- Those filings also reveal that the company is targeting a maximum stock price of $42 per share for HOOD stock with a minimum price of $38 per share.
- The IPO will have the company offering up a total of 60,500,000.
- This has the IPO set to pull as much as $2.541 billion from the IPO before registration fees.
- Even so, the company won’t see all of those funds.
- That’s because it’s only directly offering 52,375,000 shares in the IPO.
- There’s also a 30-day offer for underwriters to buy an additional 5,500,000 shares at the IPO price.
- In addition to this, Robinhood founders and its CFO are selling 2,625,000 shares in the offering.
- The company won’t see any of the funds generated from the sale of these shares.
- Robinhood is planning to trade its shares on the Nasdaq Exchange under the HOOD stock ticker.
- We’ll likely see another update with a more specific time and price for the Robinhood IPO in the coming weeks.
- Robinhood is a trading platform that allows users to buy and sell shares of stocks.
- It also allows for the trading of popular cryptocurrencies.
InvestorPlace.com offers the most recent stock market coverage that you need to know about. That includes what's happening with Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) mining stocks, and Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) shares today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.