Short-Squeeze Stocks: Today’s Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest

Short-squeeze stocks continue to be a hot topic among investors looking to pump up share prices and push hedge funds out of companies. We’re taking a look at that today with a dive into the 10 top stocks with high short interest.
Let’s jump right into the top short-squeeze stocks today below!
Short-Squeeze Stocks for Tuesday
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) takes the top spot on the list with a short interest of 36.7%, a float of 112.78 million, and 148.28 million outstanding shares.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) joins the list with a short interest of 35%, a float of 113.09 million, and 123.26 million outstanding shares.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is up next with a short interest of 34%, a float of 26.38 million, and 35.78 million outstanding shares.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) takes its spot on the list with a short interest of 32.4%, a float of 7.6 million, and 17.74 million outstanding shares.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) gets on the short-squeeze stocks list with a short interest of 31.6%, a float of 45.35 million, and 109.61 million outstanding shares.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) takes its spot with a short interest of 30.9%%, a float of 36.12 million, and 41.98 million outstanding shares.
- Goodrx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is next with a short interest of 29.4%, a float of 57.37 million, and 69.56 million outstanding shares.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is on the list with a short interest of 29.4%, a float of 103.1 million, and 118.25 million outstanding shares.
- The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) stock takes its place on the list with a short interest of 28.7%, a float of 117.21 million, and 122.48 million outstanding shares.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is the final company on our short-squeeze stocks list with a short interest of 28.5%, a float of 50.58 million, and 86.89 million outstanding shares.
