Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest This Week

Short-squeeze stocks are gaining traction again and we’re taking a look at the top stocks with short interest for this week.
Short-squeeze stocks are often targeted by retail traders for pumps. The goal is to push hedge funds shorting the shares out of their positions and push the stock up for profits.
Let’s take a look at the top short-squeeze stocks below!
Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 to Watch
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) tops the list with a short interest of 39.14%, a float of 26.38 million, and 35.78 million shares outstanding.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is next with a short interest of 34.82%, a float of 113.23 million, and 123.26 million shares outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) joins the list with a short interest of 22.68%, a float of 36.12 million, and 41.98 million shares outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) takes its spot with a short interest of 32.16%, a float of 45.35 million, and 109.61 million shares outstanding.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) also qualifies with its short interest of 28.93%, a float of 8.07 million, and 18.59 million shares outstanding.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is a favorite in this space with a short interest of 27.8%, a float of 129.1 million, and 169.74 million shares outstanding.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is an attractive target with a short interest of 27.69%, a float of 103.1million, and 118.25 million shares outstanding.
- Goodrx (NASDAQ:GDRX) is also a short-squeeze stock candidate with a short interest of 27.65%, a float of 57.28 million, and 69.56 million shares outstanding.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) places on the list with a short interest of 27.56%, a float of 7.78 million, and 7.62 million shares outstanding.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) finishes off the short-squeeze stocks list with a short interest of 27.48%, a float of 890,000, and 3.3 million shares outstanding.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.