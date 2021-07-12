Short-Squeeze Stocks: Top 10 Stocks With High Short Interest This Week

We’re seeing loads of activity from retail traders at the start of the week and that has us looking in on short-squeeze stocks investors will want to know about.
Traders have been going after stocks with high short interest more lately as they try and push hedge funds out. That means it’s likely we’re going to see more of this activity as the week continues.
Let’s take a look at the stocks with high short interest below that could be the next big short squeeze!
Short-Squeeze Stocks
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock starts the list with a short interest of 36.7%. The stock also has a float of 112.78 million and 148.28 million shares outstanding.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares are up next with a short interest of 36%. The stock also has a float of 113.09 million and 123.26 million shares outstanding.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) stock joins the list with its short interest of 34%. The stock also has a float of 26.38 million and 35.78 million shares outstanding.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares secure their spot on the list with a short interest of 32.4%. The stock also has a float of 7.6 million and 17.74 million shares outstanding.
- Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) stock marks the halfway point with a short interest of 31.6%. The stock also has a float of 45.35 million and 109.61 million shares outstanding.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares are next with a short interest of 30.9%. The stock also has a float of 36.12 million and 41.98 million shares outstanding.
- Goodrx (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock has a short interest of 29.4%. The stock also has a float of 57.37 million and 69.56 million shares outstanding.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock takes its place on the list with a short interest of 29.4%. The stock also has a float of 103.1 million and 118.25 million shares outstanding.
- The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is among the potential short-squeeze stocks with a short interest of 28.7%. The stock also has a float of 117.21 million and 122.48 million shares outstanding.
- Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares finish up the list with a short interest of 28.5%. The stock also has a float of 50.58 million and 86.89 million shares outstanding.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.