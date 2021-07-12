Short Squeeze Stocks: XELA, NEGG and 3 Other Stocks Experts Think Are Ready to Pop

Short squeezes are what retail investors dream of these days. With their potential for massive gains and popularity on r/WallStreetBets, looking for the next squeeze is a viable, if volatile investment strategy. Investors are now seeking out short squeeze stocks on the daily, placing their bets on the next company to pop.
Thankfully, investors have a ton of tools working in their favor. Beyond messages on r/WallStreetBets, Discord and Twitter, there are different short-squeeze trackers.
One of those tools to help retail investors uncover the hottest short squeeze stocks is Fintel. Fintel aggregates all sorts of relevant statistics for stock picking, including short interest and short volume ratio. The company also aggregates the most likely short squeezes of the week.
Unsurprisingly, this has drawn the Reddit crowd’s attention
This week, Fintel has rounded up a new list of likely squeezes, ranking their potential from 1 to 100. The rating factors in not just short interest, but also borrow fee rates and trading volume.
Fintel Lists This Week’s Probable Short Squeeze Stocks
Without further ado, let’s look at Fintel’s top short squeeze stocks for this week:
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) tops the list with a 98.52 rating, making it the most likely short squeeze, according to Fintel. Its short interest percent of float is 28%, and Exela has a short borrow fee rate of 66%.
- Newegg (NASDAQ:NEGG) is No. 2 on the list with a rating of 98.5. NEGG stock seeing a huge short interest, eclipsing 30% of the float.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings (NASDAQ:GMVD) appears on the list with a 98.04 rating. The play has a borrow fee rate of 54% and a one-month volume momentum over 1,000%. This nets it the number three spot.
- Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ:TLC) makes the list with a rating of 96.64. Fintel cites the company’s borrow fee rate as a primary reason for the spot at 78.41%. This is the highest of every stock on the list.
- Finally, Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) rounds out the list with a rating of 96.65. Short interest as a percent of the float is just 9.35%, but has a borrow fee rate of 50%. According to Fintel, this means that if the short interest climbs, investors could capitalize on a squeeze opportunity.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.