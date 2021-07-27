SIRI Stock: Why Investors Are Tuning Into Sirius XM Shares Today

Shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock are rising on Tuesday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. This comes after reported revenue of $2.16 billion was above analysts’ estimate of $2.06 billion. Additionally, the company’s diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents beat analysts’ expectation of 7 cents.
Moreover, here’s what else is worth mentioning from the most recent Sirius earnings report:
- Adjusted EPS doubled from EPS of 5 cents during Q2 2020.
- Revenue for the quarter comes 15.5% higher year-over-year (YoY) compared to $1.87 billion in Q2 2020.
- Operating income of $658 million rose 58.6% from the prior year’s figure of $415 million.
- The Sirius earnings report also includes a net income of $433 million.
- That’s 78.2% better, compared to $243 million in Q2 2020.
- Additionally, Sirius added 355,000 new subscribers during the period.
Jennifer Witz, chief executive officer of SiriusXM, had this to say about the SIRI stock earnings:
“SiriusXM added an impressive 355,000 net new self-pay subscribers in the quarter, putting us on track to add 1.1 million self-pay subscribers this year — our best since 2018 — and we are increasing all of our financial guidance. The quarter was bolstered by record self-pay churn of just 1.5%, and we achieved strong monetization in our advertising business, with an increase in ad revenue of 82% from the prior year period and 20% from the second quarter of 2019.”
The company also boosted its guidance for revenue and subscribers in the earnings release. This included revenue to be around $8.55 billion and subscribers to reach 1.1 million at the end of FY2021.
SIRI stock was up 5.3% as of Tuesday afternoon.
