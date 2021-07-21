SOS Stock: What Reddit Investors Are Saying Today as the Bitcoin Miner Breaks Out

Sos (NYSE:SOS) stock is soaring higher on Wednesday as traders on social media take notice of the company and pump it up.
Some of the talk about SOS stock today comes from Reddit. Let’s take a look at what users are saying there.
SOS Stock: Reddit Roundup
“1 of the many obvious reasons I choose to HODL SOS. The outcome is clear. Hindenburg only shorts goldmines. Everything they short gets beat to the ground then miraculously gets driven up about 500%-1000%. Many of u will try and undermine my concept, I’ll patiently wait for History to repeat itself.” — QuietStormMk
“SOS with the comeback 👌🏻” — PutsOnYourWife
It’s not just Reddit that’s interested in the rising price of SOS stock today. Traders on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are also discussing it. Let’s check in on what they have to say below.
SOS Stock: Twitter Talk
Bro where did this pump come from $SOS
— Huitzilopochtli (@BigVeganPapi) July 21, 2021
$SOS 14% on the day. WE LOVE IT.
— Stocksmen Carl (@StocksmenCARL) July 21, 2021
$SOS is trying to break its line. If it makes it past 2.85 we have some room to play. If not, it goes back to low 2s.
— Shananay B (@stock_dummie) July 21, 2021
With the increasing discussion about SOS stock also comes heavier trading. As of this writing, more than 17 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s also above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 16 million shares.
SOS stock was up 13% as of noon Wednesday and is up 91.7% since the start of the year.
Of course, there’s loads of other stock market news to dive into today besides just SOS stock running higher.
And fortunately for you, InvestorPlace has it all together in one neat package. A few examples of what to check out today include what has shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stocks on the move today. You can find all of that information by following the links below!
