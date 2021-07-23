Tesla Earnings on Deck: 7 Things TSLA Stock Investors Will Be Watching

One of the most highly anticipated earnings reports is scheduled to be released on Monday after close. For investors in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and TSLA stock, this earnings report will be one to watch closely.
Today, shares of TSLA stock traded down approximately 1% at the time of writing. Investors appear to be content with standing pat right now and waiting to see what the numbers hold for Tesla.
Indeed, TSLA stock has been a rather volatile one this year. Since peaking above $900 per share in January, Tesla has seen its stock price dip toward the $500-per-share level on a few occasions. Should earnings underwhelm investors, one concern is that volatility could once again pick up in this stock. Accordingly, notable options volume on TSLA stock has been noted as of late.
That said, there’s a lot to unpack with these earnings. Let’s dive into seven key things investors will have their eye on with this report.
7 Things Investors in TSLA Stock Will Be Watching This Earnings Report
- Revenues of $11.4 billion are expected (an 89% increase year-over-year), with consensus estimates of $0.90 per share reported for this quarter.
- Production numbers are perhaps the most important factor investors will be considering. Last quarter, Tesla reported a 122% increase in deliveries to more than 201,000 vehicles. Some continuation of this growth is expected to be seen.
- Additionally, investors will attempt to glean how the global chip and battery shortages may weigh on the company’s outlook. Thus far, these concerns have not been echoed by Tesla’s management team as near-term headwinds for production.
- Investors will be diving into the breakdown of production numbers. Among the items considered are how many Model S Plaid vehicles were delivered this past quarter.
- Production updates on Tesla’s Semi and Cybertruck could shed light on when these will come to fruition. Accordingly, investors will be looking to see if any updates with the 4680 batteries are provided. These are integral to the company’s Semi and Cybertruck production targets.
- A Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) impairment charge is expected, given the previous $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin made by CEO Elon Musk near the cryptocurrency’s high. How significantly this impairment charge impacts earnings will be a focal point.
- Additionally, Tesla earns a significant portion of its net income from selling electric vehicle (EV) tax credits. Given previous announcements that sales of these tax credits may decline, investors will weigh the ultimate impact of any impairments as well.