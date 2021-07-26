Tesla Earnings Whisper: What the TSLA Stock Pros Expect to Hear Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings whispers are spreading today as experts prepare for the electric vehicle (EV) company to release its Q2 results after the closing bell.
Let’s start with the basics. Wall Street is estimating adjusted earnings per share of 96 cents from Tesla’s current quarter. For the record, the company’s EPS from the same period of the year prior was -4 cents.
To go along with that, analysts are estimating Tesla will report revenue of $11.21 billion. If so, that would be a massive increase compared to the company’s revenue of $6.04 billion from the second quarter of 2020.
Here’s what a few experts have to say about the upcoming Tesla earnings report, according to CNBC.
“Beyond the now known trend in deliveries, we expect Tesla’s upcoming earnings report will also provide investors a status update on the trend in sales in China (following several high profile product quality and customer relations issues in that country during the quarter) as well as the Model S Plaid launch in the U.S.” — J.P.Morgan
“Arguably the most critical item we can learn on the call is updated timing on launch of new capacity, esp. in Europe…[W]e believe the core focus for Tesla in 2021 is capacity expansion, which can help to unlock further volume growth.” — Credit Suisse
“This seems to be shaping up to be a relatively unexciting financial earnings report for TSLA. The fireworks seem to be more focused on the commentary and updates Tesla provides on the call.” — RBC Capital Markets
TSLA stock was up 3.5% Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.