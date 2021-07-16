Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! It’s been a busy week of trading but we’re almost at the end of it. Join me as we start Friday with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers!
However, let’s slow down a second and think back on what happened yesterday. We’ve got a quick breakdown for that here. After all, it always helps to have extra context for what the market is doing.
Now, let’s jump into those pre-market stock movers!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) stock is soaring nearly 36% after releasing preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2021.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are rising more than 22% after posting positive earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
- TD Holdings (NASDAQ:GLG) stock is running over 13% higher after signing a Letter of Intent to acquire two companies.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) shares are climbing more than 12% as retail traders taking a liking to the penny stock.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) stock is sitting 10% higher in pre-market trading.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are heading over 8% higher as investors continue to react positively to news of an agreement with Shop.com from yesterday.
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) stock is recovering more than 8% after falling yesterday on share offering plans.
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares are jumping close to 8% after announcing a date for its upcoming earnings report.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is increasing over 7% on news that it is joining the S&P 500.
- Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) shares are up more than 7% following recent news of a $5 million private placement.
10 Top Losers
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is taking an almost 32% beating after revealing the FDARenal Drugs Advisory Committee’s recommendation to not approve roxadustat.
- Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) shares are diving over 19% after updating its share split plans taking place this month.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock is retreating about 13% after a rally from retail traders on Thursday.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares are pulling back more than 11% after rallying yesterday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock is dropping nearly 10% after discontinuing a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares are decreasing over 9% this morning after a wild day of trading yesterday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is declining more than 9% after releasing earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2021.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are dipping close to 9% in pre-market trading this morning.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is falling over 8% after a likely pump and dump yesterday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down 8% after reporting earnings for the second quarter of 2021.
