Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! We’re in the final day of the week and that means it’s almost time for some well-deserved rest and relaxation. But let’s not slack off just yet. There’s still trading to do and we’re starting the day off with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Before you go jumping into that, let’s take a brief moment to go over what happened to the stock market yesterday. The extra context is nice to have when looking over trading this morning.
And with that, we’re ready to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers today!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) stock is rocketing more than 75% higher after debuting on the Nasdaq Exchange yesterday.
- T.A.T Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) shares are running over 43% higher after revealing a new strategic MRO and lease agreement with Honeywell ().
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is rising nearly 31% on news it plans to send founder Sir Richard Branson to space this month.
- Overseas Shipholding (NYSE:OSG) shares are heading about 28% higher this morning on news that Saltchuk Holdings plans to acquire all outstanding shares of the company.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is gaining more than 23% after going through a reverse stock split yesterday.
- Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares are jumping over 18% after opening its new AE Studios yesterday.
- Pop Culture (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is increasing more than 16% after going public earlier this week.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are up over 14% as Reddit continues to rally the stock.
- MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock is climbing more than 8% higher on news that its COO bought more shares in the company.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares are up almost 8% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock is diving 31% lower after revealing a regulatory update from the FDA.
- Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) shares are retreating close to 11% after rallying yesterday on news of it reopening stores.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock is pulling back more than 10% after jumping yesterday on patent news.
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares are falling over 9%, which continues its negative movement from yesterday.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is dropping more than 8% after reporting results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are decreasing over 8% after announcing the closing of a $100 million at-the-market equity program and the start of a new $150 million at-the-market equity program.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is losing more than 7% of its value after rallying yesterday on site search license news.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are dipping close to 7% lower this morning.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock is declining almost 7% after launching its IPO yesterday.
- Wunong Net Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares close out the pre-market stock movers list down more than 6% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.