Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock is rocketing more than 81% higher with the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021.
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares are surging over 72% higher with the return of positive results from an Alzheimer’s clinical trial.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) stock is soaring more than 55% this morning on news that Magna International (NYSE:MGA) intends to acquire it.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares are gaining over 54% after announcing plans to commercialize INBRIJA in Spain.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock is rising more than 37% higher, continuing movement yesterday from its Covid-19 treatment announcement.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares are increasing over 23% on news of exclusive license agreement partner Takeda Pharmaceuticals investing $126 million to expand its manufacturing operations.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock is gaining more than 17% this morning after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) shares are heading over 10% higher as retail traders on social media discuss its potential this morning.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock is jumping more than 10% after announcing plans to present data from a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s at the Association International Conference 2021.
- American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) shares are up over 10% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock is diving more than 55% this morning on talk that China wants education companies to become non-profits.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares are falling over 51% on the China news this morning.
- New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock is plunging more than 46% as well with the non-profit talk.
- China Online Education (NYSE:COE) shares are taking an over 38% beating following the China report.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is dropping more than 35% alongside other China education companies.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares are also among those falling on the China news with them decreasing over 34% in pre-market trading.
- Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) stock is likewise tripping more than 31% this morning.
- OneSmart International Education (NYSE:ONE) shares are feeling the China rumor with an over 31% decline.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock is losing more than 26% of its value this morning.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) shares close out the pre-market stock movers down over 23% alongside other Chinese education stocks.
