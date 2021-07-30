Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s the end of the workweek but we’ve got one more day of trading to get through before that weekend break. Let’s start it off with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock market movers for Friday.
We’re shares rise and fall on FDA news, recent earnings reports, Chinese regulations, and more today.
Let’s jump right into those pre-market stock movers today.
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) stock is surging nearly 48% higher after getting Fast Track designation from the FDA to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia patients with hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are soaring more than 17% after getting a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its New Drug Application of Tenapanor.
- Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI) stock is rising over 17% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are heading more than 11% higher following the release of its most recent earnings report.
- LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) stock is gaining close to 11% after Custodian Ventures LLC announced a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) shares are increasing roughly 9% on no apparent news today.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is jumping 9% in what could be another short squeeze of the company.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELG-RI) shares are getting an over 8% boost this morning.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is trading 7% higher during Friday’s pre-market hours.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares are up almost 6% after reporting Q2 earnings.
10 Top Losers
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock is taking a roughly 21% beating this morning with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares are falling more than 13% after going public yesterday.
- Annovis Bio (NYSEAMERICAN:ANVS) stock is dropping 8% this morning after presenting data at the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
- Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares are decreasing 8% in pre-market trading today.
- Intec Parent (NASDAQ:NTEC) stock is declining over 7% after a reverse stock split earlier this week for its parent company.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares are heading 7% lower after releasing its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 yesterday.
- Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) stock is losing more than 6% of its volume on no apparent news this morning.
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares are dipping over 6% on continuing China regulation drama.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock is pulling back more than 6% this morning after a rally on Thursday.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) shares close out the pre-market stock movers for Friday down over 6%.
